BOScoin (BOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $902,647.61 and approximately $44.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003479 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

