Boston Research & Management Inc. Acquires 1,953 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,374,553 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

