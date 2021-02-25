Boston Research & Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 2.0% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after buying an additional 1,606,583 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 914,256 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after buying an additional 708,687 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after buying an additional 707,400 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.24. 94,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,207. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

