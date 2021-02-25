Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.37. 94,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,226. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $102.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.