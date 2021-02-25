Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. David Loasby raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 9,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 87,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 28,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. 896,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,541,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

