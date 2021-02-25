Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 11,583 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,828,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

