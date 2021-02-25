Boston Research & Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 2.6% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 280,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fastenal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,442,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,087,000 after purchasing an additional 117,440 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,427. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

