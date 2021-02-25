Bottos (BTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Bottos token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $1.62 million and $148,863.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00054842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.65 or 0.00741156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00036390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.