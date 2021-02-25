Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.87 Million

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be purchased for $2,740.34 or 0.05816573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market cap of $38.87 million and $117.73 million worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bounce Token (OLD) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00706608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00036027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 84,642 coins and its circulating supply is 14,183 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token (OLD)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token (OLD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token (OLD) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.