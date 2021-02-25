Boussard & Gavaudan (LON:BGHS) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (LON:BGHS) fell 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,610 ($21.03) and last traded at GBX 1,610 ($21.03). 1,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,800 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,641.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 266.99 and a quick ratio of 266.49.

Boussard & Gavaudan Company Profile (LON:BGHS)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is a closed-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP. It invests in a fund which invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boussard & Gavaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boussard & Gavaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.