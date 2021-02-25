BOX Token (BOX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.79 million and $14.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.94 or 0.00516361 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

