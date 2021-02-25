Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.70. Approximately 1,389,248 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,185,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -100.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,058,956.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,698 over the last 90 days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

