BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms recently commented on BP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get BP alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $34.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.