Bp Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,510 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $428.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.