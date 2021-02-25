Bradley J. Peterson Sells 15,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradley J. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nasdaq alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.32. 645,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $145.83. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.