Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Down 6.4%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.97. 966,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,259,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $141.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.