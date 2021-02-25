Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.89 ($70.46).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €64.96 ($76.42) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a 50 day moving average of €66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.96.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: Oversold

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.