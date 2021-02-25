Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.89 ($70.46).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €64.96 ($76.42) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a 50 day moving average of €66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.96.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.