Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.13. Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale supply of drilling fluids and chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.