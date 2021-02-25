Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Price Down 8.1% After Earnings Miss

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.80. 1,322,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 568,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.96 million, a PE ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

