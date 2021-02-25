Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland Sells 6,536 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $16,370,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BFAM stock traded down $10.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.70. 296,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,387. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.57, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

