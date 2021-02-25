Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.
Shares of BFAM stock traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.82. 4,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,478. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,374,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,063 shares in the company, valued at $40,784,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $1,911,141.76. Insiders sold 53,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after purchasing an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
