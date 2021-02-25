Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.82. 4,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,478. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,374,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,063 shares in the company, valued at $40,784,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $1,911,141.76. Insiders sold 53,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after purchasing an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

