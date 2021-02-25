Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

