Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.