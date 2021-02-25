BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.40 Million

Brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to announce sales of $575.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $563.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $586.20 million. BrightView posted sales of $559.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BV. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities began coverage on BrightView in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in BrightView by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrightView by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 420,981 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BV stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. BrightView has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.42.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

