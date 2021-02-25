Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.76 and last traded at $68.44. 884,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,184,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.