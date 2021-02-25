British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Hits New 1-Year High at $530.40

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 530.40 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 521.38 ($6.81), with a volume of 2732775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.79).

BLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 438.10 ($5.72).

Get British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 456.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 419.42. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,190 in the last three months.

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Company Profile (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.