British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Stock Price Up 1%

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.68 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70.68 ($0.92). 14,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 15,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

The stock has a market capitalization of £97.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.90.

About British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is making long term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted businesses. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with long-term tax free dividend yield while seeking to maintain the capital value of their investment, and maintain the Company’s status as a venture capital trust.

