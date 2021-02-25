Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 71,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 29,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,027,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 679,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.