Broadcom (AVGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $480.88 on Thursday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.69 and a 200-day moving average of $398.45. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $76,098,016. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.