Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $230,989.90.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80.

Broadcom stock traded down $23.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $457.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.