Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BNL stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,406. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

