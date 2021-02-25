Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $166,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AtriCure by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $67.01.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.