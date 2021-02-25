Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post sales of $151.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.10 million and the highest is $151.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $146.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $616.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $622.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $635.77 million, with estimates ranging from $622.10 million to $655.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,340 shares of company stock valued at $842,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,518,000 after acquiring an additional 454,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 233,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,013,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after buying an additional 115,743 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATY stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.