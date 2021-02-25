Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $119.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.30 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $113.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $473.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $479.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $470.37 million, with estimates ranging from $444.20 million to $500.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.35 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 197,878 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.