Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Post $0.98 EPS

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.97. Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFY. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KFY traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $63.07. 11,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,823. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

