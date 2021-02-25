Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $890.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after purchasing an additional 233,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after purchasing an additional 226,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

