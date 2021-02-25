Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $911,392. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Photronics stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 1,323,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,648. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $766.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

