Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on BSRR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. 31 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,868. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $382.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.