Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VERU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the third quarter worth $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 293.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 182,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 61,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,566. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.