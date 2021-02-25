Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.30). Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.