Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce sales of $479.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $471.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $484.10 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $472.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Argo Group International by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Argo Group International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

ARGO opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

