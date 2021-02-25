Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

BLDP traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 540,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -139.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

