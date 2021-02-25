Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Baxter International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

