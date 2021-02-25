Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. CommScope posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 3,762,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,757. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

