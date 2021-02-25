Brokerages Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Express reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 547.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($5.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($5.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

EXPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 1,292,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,598,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Express by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

