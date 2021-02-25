Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 338,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 110,408 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 449,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.