Brokerages Expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to Post -$2.50 EPS

Analysts expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to post earnings per share of ($2.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full-year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orphazyme A/S.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $5,062,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

