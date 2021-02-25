Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.43. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Preferred Bank stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.49. 54,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,498. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $880.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

