Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

TUP stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after buying an additional 318,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.5% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 226,610 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.