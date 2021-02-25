Brokers Issue Forecasts for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADMS. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11).

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 72,336 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

